Hundreds traveled to D.C. to protest against Trump’s inauguration

WASHINGTON D.C. (WWLP) – In the early morning hours, hundreds of people were already pouring onto the U.S. Capitol grounds Friday hoping to get a close look at President Donald Trump, as he took the oath of office.

Further down the road though, hundreds of protestors gathered for a different reason. Before the inauguration, protesters lined up in front of Union Station hoping to show people coming in for the inauguration their disapproval of the new president.

Massachusetts Union Member Steve Kirschbaum said, “We’re joining with every movement we can because if we want to have serious progress in this country, we must fight for it, that’s how we won the 8 hour day, the weekend, benefits.”

However, Tony Rovosa, a former Springfield City Councilor told 22News he believes that’s the great thing about America, not everyone has to share the same political opinions.

“There will be protesters as there are at every national convention and every inauguration, that’s the great thing about this country, people are allowed to say what they want and speak how they may regardless of their political persuasions; but it’s a great day, it’s a great day for the republican party and happy to be here representing Springfield,” said Rovosa.

Protests did turn violent after the inauguration, and several people were arrested.