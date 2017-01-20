High school students spent part of their day building a house

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two dozen high school students spent part of their school day building a house in Franklin County.

23 Franklin County Tech Students applied the skills they learned in the classroom in a real-life situation Friday. The students along with their teachers and the school principal spent the day building a house at 26 Central Street in Erving.

They arrived this Friday morning, and went to work, hammering nails and using various construction tools.

It’s been an ongoing project. One of the students have enjoyed working on. Leah Wozniak told 22News, “Everyone has to do their own part and work in an orderly fashion just to get walls up to get things built.

“It feels great to know that somebody is going to be living here and we were a big part in building this house, knowing that how it went together,” said Samuel Bobala.

Greenfield Savings Bank has established a foundation to help fund construction of this home and others in the future.

This project will cost up to 150 thousand dollars, and could be completed this fall.