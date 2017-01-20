Girl Scouts give to the homeless in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow Girl Scouts created care packages to help keep the homeless warm this winter. The project is called, “Helping the Homeless” and it started in 2016.

Over the last four months, the girls collected donations of hats, gloves, and mittens. Those items were placed in a bag and tied around trees in Springfield’s Court Square, with a hand written card.

A parent told 22News, it’s important for the girls to give back. Natalia Collins of Longmeadow said, “They’re all very blessed and they’re all very lucky to have homes, and to be nice and warm at night.”

Girl Scout Gabriella Palmer of Longmeadow said, “Well, because some people don’t have it as much as us, and it would be nice to generate some stuff we don’t use anymore.”

“It gets really cold this year and it would help keep people warm and some people can’t afford it,” said Girl Scout Maia Oh of Longmeadow.

The Girls Scouts hope the care packages help keep those in need stay warm this winter.

Longmeadow Girl Scouts placed care packages, all across Springfield's Court Square, to help keep the homeless warm pic.twitter.com/8oNqOLM5La — Tashanea@22News (@TSWHITLOW) January 20, 2017