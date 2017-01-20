Explosive device with propane tank damages Boston cruiser

The Boston division of the FBI said it is assisting police in the investigation.

BOSTON (AP) — An explosive device with a propane tank blew up near a police cruiser Friday in what appears to be a deliberate act, police said.

Police Commissioner William Evans said the explosion in South Boston during the morning rush hour set the cruiser on fire. No one was hurt.

Evans said the federal Joint Terrorism Task Force has been called in to help with the investigation. He called the incident “troubling.”

Evans said the propane tank was positioned between the decking for a bridge and the passenger side of the parked cruiser. He said police are studying surveillance videos from the area.

“We are going to find out who is responsible,” Evans said. “We will get to the bottom of this.”

“We are postured to provide any resources that are needed and we are working closely with the Boston Police Department in identifying who is responsible,” the FBI said in a statement.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

