Ex-UPS worker pleads guilty to role in cocaine trafficking

Carrasquillo-Ortiz faces up to four decades in prison

BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a former worker at UPS Inc. has admitted in federal court to his role in a drug trafficking organization that shipped cocaine from Puerto Rico to Massachusetts.

The Boston Globe reports 41-year-old Jorge Carrasquillo-Ortiz, of Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, pleaded guilty in Boston this week to attempted distribution of 500 grams of cocaine.

Carrasquillo-Ortiz faces up to four decades in prison and a $5 million fine when he’s sentenced in April.

Prosecutors say Carrasquillo-Ortiz received $1,200 for each kilogram of cocaine that he shipped.

A cooperating witness in June 2016 arranged to have a shipment of fake cocaine delivered to Carrasquillo-Ortiz in Puerto Rico.

Authorities say Carrasquillo-Ortiz slipped the package through UPS security. It was then loaded onto a UPS plane and sent to Massachusetts.

