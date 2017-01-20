MGM working to help local business impacted by construction

How MGM is trying to draw more customers to impacted businessiness

By Juliana-Mazza Published: Updated:
mgm-business-sign

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s no secret, the construction for the MGM Springfield casino has caused lane closures, blocked parking spaces, and forced jersey barriers around businesses. That’s why MGM has put up signs reminding customers and patrons major business are open.

“MGM has done a good job of letting people know that it might take a few extra minutes but that these business are continuing to be open and serving the community,” Kristine Allard told 22News. Allard is the Chief Development and Communications Officer for “Square One” on Main Street, which provides education and support services for families.

It’s just down the road from Red Rose Pizzeria, which is also featured on MGM’s new sign. “MGM has actually been really helpful having people navigate traffic in and out of Howard Street, especially when all the big 18-wheelers are coming down Main Street with all these big metal beams on it,” said Rita Caputo-Capua, the Manager of Red Rose Pizzeria.

Both businesses told 22News they’ll be open through all the construction, and will continue to be open after the casino debuts in 2018.

