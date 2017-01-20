President Donald Trump’s top to do list

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – With Donald Trump now the 45th president of the United States there are many changes he is expected to make in office.

Friday is President Donald Trump’s first day in office and while he might not go straight to work there are many changes he has planned on his agenda.

Some of those changes include healthcare and taxes, both things that could impact Massachusetts residents, while some western Massachusetts residents welcome those changes others are concerned of the impact it could have.

In fact there are multiple people from western Massachusetts here to protest some of trumps policies.

Senator Ed Markey made it clear that he does not agree with a lot of President Trump’s policies and he is willing to challenge trump on these policies. “From a Massachusetts stand point its protection of healthcare its protection of our environment protection of our civil rights of everyone and so I want to work with him on all of those issues but if he wants to fight we’re ready from a Massachusetts perspective to fight for the things that we believe in its his choice,” said Senator Markey.

There are multiple buses just from Northampton heading down here Saturday for the Women’s march that will be happening here in Washington D.C.

However there are multiple people from western Massachusetts who came in support of President Trump to watch as he was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. Speaking of President Trump he will finish his inauguration day by attending 3 different balls.