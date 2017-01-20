Chicopee & State Police searching for home invasion suspect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Detectives in Chicopee were investigating a home invasion on Montgomery Street, Friday night, and are still searching for one of two suspects.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, the department received a call about a home invasion, with possible shots fired, at 55 Montgomery Street around 7:25 p.m. Friday.

The victim told police two men entered his home, and one of the suspects hit him in the head with a gun, which then discharged. Wilk said no one was hit by the bullet and the suspects ran away. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Officers searched the area and found one of the alleged suspects crawling in the wooded area near 71 Montgomery Street, Wilk said; he was arrested. Massachusetts State Police dogs also assisted with the search, and found the alleged gun used in the home invasion.

Wilk said police are still searching for the second suspect, who was described as possibly a Hispanic man, or a light skinned black man, wearing dark clothing. State Police Crime Services are assisting with the investigation.

If you have any information on the home invasion, or the suspect, you’re asked to call Chicopee Detectives at 413-594-1730.

