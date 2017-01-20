Chicopee police reminding drivers about school bus laws

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Chicopee are reminding drivers to stop when approaching a school bus with flashing lights.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk posted a dash cam video to the department’s Facebook page Friday morning showing a car drive past a school bus with its flashing lights on. Wilk said the car didn’t even appear to slow down.

“We are showing this to show what NOT to do when a bus has flashing lights on,” Wilk wrote.

Massachusetts state law requires all drivers to stop when a school bus has its flashing lights on and its stop sign out.

Wilk said the video was shot by a concerned citizen on Chicopee Street.