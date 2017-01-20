Barnes Airmen, F-15 fighter jets headed to weapons system exercise

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eight F-15 Eagle jets and more than 150 Airmen are scheduled to leave Barnes Air National Guard Base Friday for a month-long weapons system exercise in Florida.

According to a release sent to 22News from the 104th Fighter Wing, the Weapons System Evaluation Exercise will allow F-15 pilots to train with live missiles and practice realistic air combat scenarios. They’ll be working with F-22s, T-38s, F-35s, and Canadian F-18s during the exercise.

“Any future combat scenarios will be joint or coalition operations and so it is very important for us to have the opportunity to train outside of our own comfort zone,” Maj. Brett VanderPas said. “It is very possible in any future combat operations we would be fighting alongside other countries and other types of aircraft and you never want the first time to be in combat. It is invaluable training we do not get very often back home.”

Weapons and maintenance crews from Barnes will participate in the exercise on the ground. There, they will prepare the jets for flight and evaluate every missile sequence.

Part of the 104th Fighter Wing’s mission is to provide armed F-15 fighters to protect the Northeast from any airborne threat. The wing at Barnes is responsible for protecting a quarter of the nation’s population.