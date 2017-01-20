Attending an inauguration means being prepared for weather & waits

(WWLP) – For those wanting to see a moment in history, attending a presidential inauguration can mean a long wait outside, in a variety of weather. So you better dress appropriately.

Those attending, after clearing security may be waiting outside for several hours, either sitting or standing without much freedom to move around.

Inaugurations come in January which is the coldest month of the year. Attendees to the inaugural ceremony on the U.S. Capitol grounds, may be subject to rain, sleet, snow, or extremely cold temperatures.

In 1985, Ronald Reagan’s second inaugural was moved inside because of bone chilling cold, with temperatures in the single digits. It was the coldest inauguration day on record.

More often, temperatures for an inaugural are in the 30s and 40s. For Donald Trump’s swearing-in, people are dealing with drizzle and readings in the 40s.

Then there is security. Everyone must be screened to get on the Capitol grounds. So people attending an inaugural ceremony, are usually there several hours early. There’s a long list of items you can’t bring in.

Backpacks are banned and bags and purses can’t be beyond a certain size. So it’s hard to bring extra supplies with you since bag sizes are limited.

Plus the sheer number of people, hundreds of thousands, means security screening takes time, so be prepared to wait.

Be prepared to do a lot of walking if attending an inauguration. Many people walk from their hotels to the Capitol.

Public transportation like the Metro is extremely crowded, both before and after the inaugural.

But for those attending, it is a chance to see an event that has only taken place 57 times in the history of the United States, up until today.