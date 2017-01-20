80 year-old woman identified as Monson crash victim

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson police have identified the victim of a deadly crash on Route 20 Tuesday night as an 80 year-old woman from Ludlow.

Police Chief Stephen Kozloski says that Aline G. Silva was struck by a pickup truck near the entrance of Asylum Fitness, near the Palmer town line. The chief says that prior to the deadly crash, Silva had been driving westbound on Route 20, when she rear-ended a car that had stopped to make a left-hand turn into the driveway of the gym.

Silva had gotten out of her car, and was walking across the road toward where the other vehicle had stopped, when she was struck by a pickup truck driven by 26 year-old Bryce V. Mann-Cyr of Stafford, Connecticut. Silva was taken by ambulance to Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer, where she died.

Kozloski said that there is no indication at this time that Mann-Cyr had been speeding, or that alcohol had played a role in the crash.