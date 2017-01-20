3 injured in head-on crash on Routes 5 & 10 in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people have been taken to the hospital following a head-on crash on Routes 5 and 10 in Deerfield Friday morning.

Deerfield Police Chief John Paciorek told 22News that a Jeep Cherokee driving southbound on Routes 5 and 10 crashed into a Buick Century that was traveling northbound.

A husband and wife were inside the Buick, and Paciorek says the couple was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. A woman was inside the Jeep at the time of the crash. She was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. All three people are expected to survive.

The crash took place near 425 Greenfield Road (Routes 5 &10). The roadway is temporarily closed in the area while the debris is cleared away, but Paciorek said that it should be re-opened by about 11:45 A.M.