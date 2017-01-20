3 injured in head-on crash on Routes 5 & 10 in Deerfield

All crash victims are expected to survive, police chief says

By Published: Updated:
deerfield-head-on-crash-1

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people have been taken to the hospital following a head-on crash on Routes 5 and 10 in Deerfield Friday morning.deerfield-accident-2

Deerfield Police Chief John Paciorek told 22News that a Jeep Cherokee driving southbound on Routes 5 and 10 crashed into a Buick Century that was traveling northbound.

A husband and wife were inside the Buick, and Paciorek says the couple was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. A woman was inside the Jeep at the time of the crash. She was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. All three people are expected to survive.deerfield-accident-1

The crash took place near 425 Greenfield Road (Routes 5 &10). The roadway is temporarily closed in the area while the debris is cleared away, but Paciorek said that it should be re-opened by about 11:45 A.M.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s