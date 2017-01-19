YouTube stunt lands kid in hospital

(CNN) – A New Hampshire boy was badly burned after imitating a stunt from YouTube. Now his mother wants to make sure no one else makes the same mistake.

Tashia Ditucci, Mother said, “I heard just god-awful bloodcurdling cries and screams.”

Tasha Ditucci recalls being woken up early Monday morning.

Ditucci said, “My son came downstairs and he was just really red, you could see burns all over him.”

Her 8-year-old son James suffered second-degree burns to 15 percent of his body during a sleepover with his 10-year-old brother and cousin. Ditucci says they watched a YouTube video where someone covers their hands in sanitizer and lights them on fire. The sanitizer got on her son’s shirt. The fire quickly spread.

Ditucci said, “They don’t get to see the after effects of what may happen, you know, if it should go wrong. And now my son is an example of what can and will go wrong.”

The older boys quickly put the fire out. Now Ditucci wants other parents to talk to their kids about safety when it comes to what they see online.

Assistant Chief Brian Borneman, Merrimack Fire Dept said, “Alcohol burns blue and the purer it is, it would get even clearer or you might not see it at all.”

Assistant fire chief watched videos like the ones the boys saw, he says what happened to James could have been much worse.

Borneman said, “Some of the videos we watched, shaking it, you could spread that if you’re inside.”

James is being treated at a Boston hospital. Ditucci says doctors are optimistic about his recovery.

Ditucci said, “They said if my son was on fire for more than another minute he would have been dead. It would have smothered his lungs and he wouldn’t have made it.”

Ditucci hopes James will be able to come home to New Hampshire soon, to be reunited with his brother, but says it will take a long time for all of them to heal.