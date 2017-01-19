Woody Harrelson makes movie history

(CNN) – Actor Woody Harrelson aims to make movie history this week by shooting a movie in a single take, with a single camera while beaming the entire film live to cinema audiences.

The story is based on one of the worst nights in his life and, as he told CNN, he could hardly have picked a tougher challenge on which to make his directorial debut.

“Lost in London” was inspired by a night 15 years ago which began with Harrelson leaving a nightclub, which developed into a car chase and ended with him in a police cell accused of damaging a London taxi cab. Harrelson said, “I wouldn’t say it haunts me but I don’t look at it and laugh, it was a dreadful, dreadful night.”

(Is it cathartic in a way, addressing this story?) Harrelson replied, “Yes it is cathartic. It feels like I needed to get this story out. It just kept developing out of this desire I’ve always had because I really love theatre and I really love film and I always wanted to marry the two. It’s the most dangerous idea I’ve ever had, only because I followed through on it; I’ve had dangerous ideas I didn’t follow through on. We got 30 actors, we got 14 locations, and we’ve got four cars, so we’re getting in and out of vehicles. It’s monumental, this undertaking is monumental. We got 24 sound people on this. This may be the most complicated sound thing ever attempted.”

Harrelson continued, “My best buddy in the story and in life is Owen Wilson and also one of my best buddies Willie Nelson is doing it. Both of those really make me happy.”

Shooting takes place between 2:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. on Friday in London, which means cinema audiences in the U.S. get a chance to witness movie history on Thursday night. Harrelson said, “It’s being distributed through Fathom events, they’re the ones putting it into over 500 cinemas, and the life after this, I’m having good conversations with iTunes.”