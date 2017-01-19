WNEU law students to judge Trump’s first 100 days

Students will analyze new president's performance based on goals he set for administration

Sy Becker Published:
Donald Trump
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers a speech during a campaign event, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Gettysburg, Pa. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The first 100 days of Donald Trump’s presidency will be watched closely across the country, but particularly at the Western New England University Law School in Springfield.

Professors and students will be meeting regularly and assessing the performance of the new president, particularly with respect to his main goals in office. Professor Arthur Wolf told 22News that Trump has outlined 28 priority items, 18 of which were described during a speech in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Wolf said that among the new president’s priorities, the one that he thinks will be most difficult to achieve would be the elimination of President Obama’s Affordable Care Act, and replacing it with a working alternative.

