What’s different about an electric bus?

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst-Pelham Regional School district now has their new electric bus on the roads to take your kids to school.

Think of your standard electric car, only in bus form. This particular bus has only been on the road for a week, traveling to Fort River Elementary school and Amherst high school.

Our crew took a spin around Amherst middle school in it. Its electric motor is extremely quiet, the body of the bus is wide enough to hold 70 small kids, and it can travel up to 70mph.

Amherst-Pelham Regional School District is 1 of 4 schools in Massachusetts that received a $400,000 state grant for an electric bus. The cost covers the bus and the charging station.

Bill Glucksman of Amherst-Pekham Regional schools told 22News so far, it’s a huge success. “The kids love it, they’re all excited about it. The driver really likes it. He’s gotten used to it. It’s very quiet, and when you’re driving a whole bus full of kids, it’s really important that the noise level can be down so the driver can focus on driving,” said Glucksman

It takes about 4-6 hours to charge the bus. Glucksman says they don’t anticipate on getting another electric bus soon, but will apply for another grant to have one if it becomes available.