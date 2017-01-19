What does having a new president mean for Massachusetts?

WASHINGTON D.C. (WWLP) – Donald Trump will be sworn in as president of the United States, Friday, and people from across Massachusetts are there to witness history.

In less than 24 hours Donald Trump will officially be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. Many people from western Massachusetts are here to witness the ceremony. They’re optimistic about the impact our 45th president will have on Massachusetts.

Over a million people from around the country are in Washington D.C. to look on as president elect Donald trump takes the oath of office Friday.

Many are here from Massachusetts to watch Trumps inauguration, including Springfield resident Ken Gilet, he believes Trump will have a positive impact on the Baystate. “I think results speak louder than anything else so he has a very clear economic message for the working class and for even minority communities that have been calling for economic opportunity and not just handouts. So I believe results is what’s going to help bridge the gap,” said Gilet.

I spoke to one woman who’s from western Massachusetts she’s here in D.C. for the inauguration and she said she believes president elect trump could do a lot of good for Massachusetts but she believes people need to first give him a chance.

“I think its change for the country, it’s actually going to be a wait and see situation. I think people need to open their hearts a little bit and hope for the best, for those that don’ support trump just give him a shot,” said Kim Enos of Ludlow.

Political consultant Tony Cignoli told 22News he believes Congressman Neal will be a good bridge for Massachusetts to the trump administration. “Congressman Neal who is the dean of the Massachusetts delegation the dean of New England seems to be able to bring everyone and have a great working relationship with a lot of republicans. The key issues for the trump not administration the republicans being taxation that puts Richie Neal in a good position to advocate for other things. How much horse trading he can do to get things for us in Massachusetts or in his district I’m not sure, but it puts him in a position to be able to deal,” said Cignoli.

