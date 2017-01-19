Western Massachusetts residents traveling to nation’s capitol for Women’s March

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 100 women from western Massachusetts and their families are headed to the Women’s March on Washington this weekend.

The Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts and The Massachusetts Chapter of the Women’s March on Washington helped raised more than $20,000 to provide financial assistance for women and their families to travel to the march on Saturday. They’ll have a seat on one of the dozens of buses leaving from Massachusetts to the nation’s capitol this weekend.

The goal of the statewide group is to bring more than 10,000 marchers to Washington, which would make Massachusetts the second largest state group represented at the rally.

In all, the rally is expected to be attended by more than 250,000 people from around the country in support of women’s rights and gender equality.

The group has said on their official website they are marching on the first day of the new administration to send a bold message that women’s rights are human rights.

“This is not an anti-Trump protest or pro-Hillary event,” the group wrote.