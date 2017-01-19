Washington preparing for inauguration crowds, protests

WASHINGTON (WWLP) – The nation’s capital is getting ready for thousands of spectators to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States. Grandstands have been constructed at the West Front of the Capitol building, while areas surrounding the structure have been blocked-off for security purposes. On Friday morning, those areas will be filled with ticket-holders, ready to witness the swearing-in of the new president and vice president.

Barriers have also been set up along Pennsylvania Avenue, where crowds will greet the newly-inaugurated president for the parade that runs from the Capitol to the White House.

It is not just well-wishers who are making the trip to Washington, however. Thousands of protesters are also expected in town, both for the inauguration itself, and the Women’s March on Washington, which will be held on Saturday. The march, organized following Trump’s election, is meant to show displeasure for the new president’s statements and policies, as well as draw attention to a variety of issues, ranging from abortion rights to police-community relations.

22News reporters Tamara Sacharczyk and Ashley Afonso are in Washington, D.C. for the inauguration, and will be speaking to Congressman Richard Neal and Senator Edward Markey (both of whom will be attending the ceremony despite a boycott from some Democratic lawmakers), as well as local people who have made the trip down to witness this historic moment.