This is supposed to be the coldest week of the year- why is it so warm?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures are reaching the 40’s on Thursday; more typical for mid-March and not mid-January.

When we look at temperatures and compare ourselves to normal, we look at the average temperatures over the years for that same time period. The warmest time of year is on average July 18-20, when the high is on average 84º and the low is 63º; as warm as average highs and lows get in western Massachusetts.

The coldest time of year on average is January 13-19, where the average low is down to 14º and the average high is just 31º. Yet we’ve been talking about temperatures staying in the 40s for several days, that’s roughly 10-15 degrees above average, during what is typically the coldest time of year.

The reason it’s been so mild and will continue to be is because cold is all the way up in northern Canada, but it would normally be much farther south. Even going into the future through the end of the weekend, we don’t see much change in where the truly winter-like temperatures are; stuck in northern Canada.

However, this doesn’t look to stay this way for the rest of winter. There are some signs that cooler, more typical winter temperatures should arrive to end January and for the start of February.