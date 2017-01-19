The town of Buckland wants to upgrade their town garage

BUCKLAND, Mass. (WWLP)- Buckland needs to improve its town garage, but it won’t be cheap.

They estimate the renovation would cost a total of $3.5 million dollars for design, demolition and construction. The highway facility is on Sears Street Extension in Buckland. The town is looking to renovate the building, but in order to do it they would need residents to pay more money in taxes.

“I’d be in favor of it, only if the tax rate doesn’t go up to much,” said Lisa Aubrey of Buckland.

In addition to a tax increase, some of the money would come from a town savings fund. The facility houses highway department equipment including trucks, plows, backhoes, and road work materials. The town purchased the site, knowing it would have to be upgraded.

“It will have to be renovated to some extent to be compatible with building codes to be a town garage,” said Andrea Llamas, Town Administrator of Buckland. “This site we’ve been working on for over three years.”

Llamas told 22News the upgraded facility would be similar in size to the existing building. At least 2/3 of town meeting voters will need to approve the project February 7th. Llamas said she expects to have an estimate on the size of tax increase at the town meeting.

If it’s approved by town meeting members, residents would vote “yes or no” in a town-wide election held the next day.