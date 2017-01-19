Students reflecting upon the end of the Obama era

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As Barack Obama is concluding the final full day of his presidency, political science students at American International College praised his presidential performance.

Professor Julie Walsh and her class looked back on the accomplishments of the Obama administration. One student 22News spoke with said he was most impressed by the Democratic president’s second term successes, despite a Republican-dominated Congress.

“The fact that he had to work with that, and he accomplished quite a lot, and that is something to see for someone who is politically-driven,” AIC junior John Paul said.

Students told 22News that they felt through the constant probing in their political science classes, that they got a much better understanding of the Obama years in the White House.