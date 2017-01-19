CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Even our furry friends deserve a treat on Valentine’s Day! Shawn Sherry from the Paw Street Barkery showed us how to make Strawberry Valentine’s Day treats for our dogs.

Strawberry Valentine’s Day Dog Treats

Ingredients

2 cups of quick oats

1 cup of fresh or frozen strawberries

2 Tbs of beet juice (optional)

1 cup of warm water

1 cup of carob chips

3 Tbs of canola oil

Supplies/Equipment

– Oven

– Microwave

– Rolling Pin

– Cutting board

– Small and Large Mixing Bowl

– Measuring Cups and Spoons

– Heart Shaped Cookie Cutters

– Blender

– Wax Paper or Silicon Cooking Sheet

– Knife

– Spoon

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 375F.

2. If using fresh strawberries, wash and remove stems. Add the strawberries, beer juice and warm water into the blender. Blend until a purée is seen.

3. Into the large mixing bowl, add the oats and purée. Mix until a dough like consistency is achieved.

4. Roll the dough onto the cutting board with the rolling pin, to approximately 1/2″ thickness.

5. Using your desired cookie cutters, cut the cookies and place onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Re-roll remaining dough until all treats are cut.

6. Place the treats into the oven for 40 minutes, flipping them after 20 minutes.

7. Remove treats from the oven and allow to cool for 1 hour.

8. Into the small mixing bowl, add the carob and canola oil.

9. Place into microwave for 1 minute.

10. Mix carob mixture until a uniform liquid is achieved.

11. Place wax paper sheet or silicone sheet onto cookie sheet.

12. Dip each heart shape treat into melted carob so that half of each heart is covered, and then place onto cookie sheet.

13. Allow carob to harden for 10 minutes and serve.

14. Store treats in refrigerator for up to 1 week.