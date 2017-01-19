State Rep. seeks to close loophole in private gun sales law

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Natick state Representative Democrat David Linsky spent months reviewing the state’s private gun sale laws. He plans to file a bill to require private sales to be conducted at a licensed gun dealer, but it could cost you some extra dollars.

Right now, state law requires that all personal gun sales be recorded on a state transaction portal. The state must then report that information to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, but the system doesn’t provide background checks on private sales.

Representative Linsky wants to allow licensed gun dealers to charge up to $25 to conduct federal background checks on private sales. Fellow Representative Michael Finn of West Springfield is open to the idea. “The gun laws that we have are adequate,” Finn told 22News. “I think we’ve done quite a bit to ensure the safety of the general public when it comes to gun sales, but like with all things, I don’t think you should just close the door on an issue.”

The proposed law would also create criminal penalties for those who don’t comply with the private gun sales law.