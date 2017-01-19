State commission, the public weigh in on compensation for elected officials

BOSTON (WWLP) – It’s a controversial issue. A state commission believes the governor, state lawmakers and other public officials are underpaid.

The Special Advisory Commission on the Compensation for Public Official’s Ira Jackson said, “Compensation for the most important public officials in the Commonwealth is outdated and inadequate and needs to be adjusted to better conform with responsibilities.”

The commission said the role of a governor is both demanding and high-profile, yet hundreds of state employees earn more than Governor Charlie Baker.

They recommend bumping his annual salary from $151,800 to $185,000 with a yearly $65,000 housing allowance. South Deerfield resident Tom O’Neil learned about Thursday’s State House hearing after watching 22News. O’Neil is concerned about the size of the increases while he and others try to get by on disability benefits.

He said, “I figured I had to be here. It affects me. I only have so much money a month and I don’t mind giving people raises, but let’s figure out where to get the money from.”

Chip Faulkner from the “Citizens for Limited Taxation” criticized lawmakers for scheduling a public hearing with just 72 hours notice on the day before the Presidential Inauguration. Faulkner believes the deliberations come at a bad time.

“Publicizing these lucrative increases in pay in the face of a budget deficit is just not kosher,” he said.

Some state lawmakers, who earn a base salary of about $62,000 each year, believe the pay is keeping many qualified people out of public office. Fall River state Representative Alan Silvia said, “We don’t do this because we expect to make what’s in the private sector, but we need a living wage.”

No bill has yet been filed to adjust compensation for elected officials.