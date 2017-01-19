Springfield students mourn the loss of three classmates

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 454 member senior class at Springfield Central High school will turn their tassels this June without three of their friends.

Springfield Police identified 17-year-old Katrina Lee Maisonet-Jones, 18-year-old Cassidy Spence and 18-year-old Adrianna Hernandez as three of the four victims killed in Tuesday’s SUV accident on Union Street.

On Thursday, grief counselors helped students, families and staff cope with the tragic loss that’s shaken and confused this close knit community of students; many of who stopped to sign two walls. Putting pen to paper to express their love, support and grief.

Assistant Principal Travis Reed told 22News, “These are the stories that people put on your Facebook feed about something in Tennessee or Nevada. Some tragic thing. This is something you hear nationally and here it is right in our hallways.”

Reed said Cassidy took school seriously but with a smile. He described Katrina as soft spoken and loveable. And said Adrianna was a special person who was fun to be around. Cassidy and Katrina both planned to go to college; Adrianna enlisted in the army. Katrina and Adrianna both loved cheerleading; they brought home a trophy last year.

Principal Tad Tokarz said, “Life is fragile. You need to take advantage of it when you can. Respect the fact that you can be here one day and gone the next. And live. That is something that they did and that is something that we want our kids to continue to do.”

Tokarz said as funeral services are held in the days to come, students will be forced to re-live the tragedy. Secondary to that, the police and district attorney continue to investigate what caused the accident and how the girls knew the two men in the vehicle; a vehicle that was reported stolen from Connecticut.

Springfield Police said 20-year-old Andrew Savage was also killed; another man remains in critical condition.