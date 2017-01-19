Springfield man charged with speeding, driving with false license plate

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 27 year-old Springfield resident is facing several charges, after police say that he was speeding down city streets, in a car that had the wrong license plate attached.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, Mark Privette was speeding down Massachusetts Avenue Wednesday night in an older BMW that had Pennsylvania plates. When two patrolling officers ran the license plate, they discovered that the registration associated with the plates was actually for an Acura sedan.

Delaney says that the officers (who recognized the suspect due to his “criminal past”) tried to pull Privette over, but he abandoned the car on Andrews Street, and ran away through several backyards. When backup arrived, police were able to get Privette in custody.

Inside the car, Delaney says officers found a fully-loaded Smith & Wesson .38 Special.

He is facing the following charges:

Default warrant for a stolen motor vehicle

Failure to stop for police

Speeding

Having improperly attached license plates

Driving an uninsured motor vehicle

Driving an unregistered motor vehicle

Carrying a loaded firearm

Privette is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in Springfield District Court.