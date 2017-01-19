Sheriff: Do abuse allegations against La man span 5 states?

Timothy Gemelli has been arrested on a charge of sexually abusing a girl

CHALMETTE, La. (AP) — Authorities want to know if a man accused of abusing a girl in a New Orleans suburb in the early 2000s may have had more recent victims in other states.

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann says 54-year-old Timothy Gemelli of Slidell has been arrested on a charge of sexually abusing a girl below the age of 10 in Chalmette. He’s being held in lieu of $400,000 bond.

Pohlmann says Gemelli also has lived in Longmont and Firestone, Colorado; Chicopee, Massachusetts; Picayune, Mississippi; and Harris County, Texas. Detectives want to know about possible victims in those areas.

At the time of the alleged abuse, Gemelli lived in Chalmette.

Sheriff’s spokesman Steve Cannizaro said Thursday that Gemelli does not yet have an attorney who could comment about the allegation.

