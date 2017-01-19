Rising cost of gas, airfare & rent causes inflation to rise

(CNN) – If you thought things were just a little bit more expensive, you’re right. Inflation, when the price goes up but the value of money goes down, hit a two and a half year high.

Gas prices, Rent, Flights, Car insurance. Just some of the many areas that have gotten more expensive. That’s according to the consumer price index, the program the federal government uses to track costs. You may have seen the biggest jump at the pump.

Last month, gas prices went up 3%. According to triple a Wednesday, the average price of regular unleaded gas was about 2.34 a gallon. 10 cents more than a month ago. However, not every sector is seeing a hike.

Grocery costs have gone down, slightly, for the last eight months and the cost of clothes also dropped less than 1%.

This may be the new norm for a while. The Federal Reserve raised it’s interest rate last month. The fed plans to keep raising rates throughout the year. Which could potentially make inflation, and prices, go up.