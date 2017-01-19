Researchers find elephant protein destroys human cancer cells

(CNN) – Inside a petri dish, Doctor Joshua Schiffman shows us how a synthetic elephant protein, “We’ve made it in a lab. We’ve introduced it into these cells,” actually attacks human cancer cells as highlighted by the glowing green.

It comes after years of work at the huntsman cancer institute. Schiffman says the first time he saw this happening, “Oh, it was probably one of the most thrilling experiences I’ve ever had as my career in medicine.”

Researchers studied the blood of elephants from the Barnum and Bailey circus, and one at Hogle zoo, all with one idea in mind, “Elephants almost never get cancer, and we think the reason why is they have extra copies of this cancer-fighting protein.”

That protein, called P-53, is showing some very exciting potential for Schiffman and his team, in a battle that is very personal for him.

As an oncologist, he treats children with cancer and, “When I was 15, I was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of childhood cancer.”

An experience that he says pushed him to do what he does today, “And I watch those videos of those cells dying, every morning when I wake up and every night before I go to bed. Because this, for us, this is our inspiration.”

While there’s no guarantee that this elephant protein will work in humans, “The elephants have had 55 million years of research and development, to really design the perfect cancer-fighting protein.”

Schiffman says he and his team will continue working long hours to give it the best possible chance, “We say that cancer doesn’t sleep, and neither should we.”

While researchers continue to move into the next phase of this study, Schiffman also pointed out the Hunstman institute will need to raise about 2-million dollars to complete the animal and human trials.