CHICOPE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re wondering why your heating bill is through the roof this winter, it might be because you’re not maximizing your home’s efficiency. Lexie Vining and Katie Costantini with the Center for Ecotechnology gave Lauren a true/false quiz. Also, Emily Gaylord and Chiara Favaloro demonstrated how to up-cycle an old, unwanted shutter, into a cork board organizational system!

Advertisement