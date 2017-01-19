Profanities fly in Loyd court appearance

(WESH) While speaking before a judge Thursday at the Orange County Jail, accused cop killer Markeith Loyd said during a profanity laced tirade that he plans to defend himself in court.

Loyd said investigators have been lying about what happened and told the judge someone else killed Sade Dixon.

Loyd faces five charges related to the death of Dixon. He has not yet been charged in connection with the death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton, who authorities say he shot and killed at Walmart January 9.

During his tirade, Loyd reasserted claims that he was beaten by police when he was taken into custody.

