Portion of Route 20 closed in Palmer after serious accident

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have blocked off a portion of Wilbraham Street, Route 20, Thursday night, while they investigate a vehicle accident.

According to the Monson Police Facebook page, the accident took place near the Asylum Fitness on Wilbraham Street. The street is expected to be closed for an “extended period of time.”

A Palmer Police Dispatch told 22News Route 20 was closed from Boston Road and Three Rivers Road to where Shearer Street meets North Main Street. In both directions

Monson Police described the accident as serious, but no other information has been made available at this time. Massachusetts State Police are assisting Palmer Police with the investigation.

