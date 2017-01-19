Police searching for suspect after hit & run accident in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the driver in a hit and run accident involving a pedestrian.

According to the Pittsfield Police Facebook page, around 6:52 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to an accident at the intersection of Linden Street and Robbins Avenue, and found a pedestrian with life threatening injuries.

The suspect drove away from the accident sight, traveling westbound on Linden Street. Police are searching for a brown or gold Toyota Sedan, with windshield and front end damage.

If you have any information on the vehicle or the suspect, you’re asked to call the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

Click Here if you’re unable to view the map above.