Pet of the Week: Oscar the dog

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – In this edition of Pet of the Week, we were introduced to Oscar, a 7-year-old Australian Cattle Dog/Retriever Mix. Lee Chambers, Manager of Marketing and Communications for Dakin Humane Society, told us all about Oscar and other events going on at Dakin.

Background

Oscar is a friendly, bouncy Australian Cattle Dog/Retriever mix. He’s very lively and loves a good walk. Oscar came to Dakin when someone in his family developed allergies, and he lived with children in his previous home. He has no history with cats, and it’s best that he’s the only dog in his home. Oscar loves treats and will sit handsomely for them. Come meet him at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

Other Events, Happenings:

Dakin’s Weekly Vaccine & Microchip Clinic Moves from Thursdays to Saturdays!

Beginning Saturday, January 7, Dakin’s weekly Vaccine & Microchip Clinic will be held on Saturday mornings at 9am instead of Thursday mornings. Same location: 171 Union Street in Springfield. For more info: https://www.dakinhumane.org/vaccine-clinics-and-services.html

Love Discount Shopping? Check Out Dakin’s Diamonds in the Ruff Thrift Shoppe!

Our thrift shop is located in our Springfield Adoption & Education Center at 171 Union Street in Springfield. Visit us to see our line of pet products including bedding, carriers, crates, toys, treats, jackets and more. Plus we’ve got lots of gift items for humans, including china, candles, toys, jewelry and other delights! The store is open when the Adoption Center is open, which is Tuesdays through Sundays, 12:30pm-5:30pm. Closed on Mondays.

For more information visit dakinhumane.org.