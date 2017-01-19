Nancy Dell: Fish oil update

1. Please update me on fish oil benefits, forms, mercury, time to take it.

Bev, Springfield

Fish oil supplements can help keep your eyes healthy, reduce your risk of many cancers, improve depression and mental health as well as reduce inflammation which helps people with arthritis, colitis and Crohn’s disease.

When it comes to cardiovascular health and memory, eating the real fish twice a week does more good than taking the supplements. However obviously, not everyone likes fish. So if you do take a fish oil supplement, look at the amount of the helpful fats called EPA and DHA that are in the supplement not the total amount of fish oil.

You can have 2 supplements that say they have 1000 milligrams of fish oil but one has lots of EPA and DHA and one has very little. Chances are you will get the most for your money when you buy one with a high percent of the EPA and DHA.

In general, experts recommend 500 milligrams of EPA and DHA but the recommended dose can go as high as 4000 milligrams if you are trying to lower triglycerides in your blood. Discuss the dose that is right for you with your doctor or dietitian. Too much can be a problem and suppress your immunity.

Fish oil comes in many forms. All forms raise the DHA and EPA equally as long as they are taken with a high fat meal – foods made with oil, nuts or avocado.

Without a high fat meal take the form with “re-esterified triglyceride” to get 76 percent better absorption compared fish oil with “ethyl esters.” Taking it with a meal can also reduce an unpleasant aftertaste.

Also, all oils can become rancid so reduce the chances by keeping them in the refrigerator. Tests done by ConsumerLab.com have never found any mercury in fish oil supplements.