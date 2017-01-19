Military families travel to D.C. for inauguration

(CNN) – Hundreds of miles later, a van packed full of some perfect strangers, turned friends and family.

Deborah Whitacker of Illinois said, “This journey is about honoring our sons for what they dedicated to our country to give us our freedom.”

Deborah Whitacker says when she got the call from the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, she was invited to march with the group in the inaugural parade, and she knew she couldn’t go alone.

Whitacker said, “It was exciting, but then on the other note, it was hard, because I’m not the only family that has lost a fallen soldier.”

She got in touch with seven other families, rented a van, and hit the road.

Ann Byers of Iowa added, “It’s a group that you don’t want to join, but it’s a wonderful experience because we all have pretty much the same stories.”

Inside a van adorned with flags and the names of the fallen. Families were brought together for a 15 hour journey, through a bond unlike any other.

Byers continued by saying, “It’s just wanting America not to forget our loved ones.”

The group of twelve plan to march Friday with taps in remembrance of the fallen.

Beverly Kittoe of Wisconsin said, “It’s an honor to be here, but, yet, it’s going to be a very emotional day.”

Kallie Good of Iowa added, “There’s a lot of things going on in the world that make you kind of leery about coming here and being involved, but you can’t let that stop you. Our soldiers never let that stop them from going into dangerous situations.”

While Keenan Gienau Iowa said, “No matter what you think about the democrats or republicans, i think it’s just awesome to be here, and it’s a really big honor.”

An honor and bond this group will never forget.