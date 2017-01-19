Mexican drug lord El Chapo extradited to the United States

(CNN) – El Chapo has been extradited. The billionaire Mexican drug lord is now in U.S. custody facing several charges.

Joaquin Guzman, better known as El Chapo, was one of the world’s most wanted men. He became a billionaire leading one of the most dangerous drug cartels.

Former DEA Chief of Operations Michael Braun said, “I think when most Americans think of organized crime, they naturally think of people like John Gotti, Al Capone. They pale in comparison to El Chapo Guzman.”

His Sinaloa cartel is notoriously sophisticated and deadly. They are responsible for flooding America’s streets with drugs.

Don Winslow, author of “The Cartel,” said, “They have dropped the price of heroin and increased the production. People who were addicted to oxycodone and prescription pills are now buying the Sinaloa cartel’s heroin because it’s cheaper.”

El Chapo transformed into a legend by escaping maximum security prison twice. Now, he’s in the hands of the United States.

In a statement, the Justice Department thanked Mexico “for their extensive cooperation and assistance in securing the extradition of Guzman Loera to the United States.”

El Chapo is expected to stand trial in Brooklyn. Until then, he will be held in Manhattan. El Chapo also faces drug charges in Arizona, California, Texas, Illinois, New York, Florida and New Hampshire.