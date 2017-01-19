Many hope Trump brings more jobs to New England area

WASHINGTON D.C. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people from New England have traveled to the Washington D.C. to witness President-elect Donald Trump sworn into office on Friday.

The preparations for the presidential inauguration have been going on for weeks now, and now the event is finally here. In less than 12 hours, Trump will officially be in sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

People will begin to file onto the U.S. Capitol lawn in the early morning hours. Trump’s swearing in ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m.

While the majority western Massachusetts representatives did not vote for Trump, many of them are planning to attend the inauguration. It’s more than just lawmakers from Massachusetts attending the inauguration.

On Thursday, 22News spoke with several people from Massachusetts and throughout New England who made the trip down to D.C. Many of them for the first time, hope Trump will stay true to his promises.

Rachel Novak of Connecticut said, “Some jobs, some economic growth to come back to New England. My husband is a carpenter in the local union and there’s been a lot of slow growth in New England, so that would be really great.”

Novak is just one of hundreds of people from New England who went to D.C. for the historic ceremony. Many of them told 22News they hope Donald Trump will be able to bring jobs back to the area over the next four years.

22News will have live coverage of Inauguration Day from Washington, D.C. on Friday. You’ll be able to watch the swearing in ceremony and Trump’s inaugural address, on 22News starting at 10:00 a.m.