Massachusetts man swings ax at wife and sets home on fire

(CNN) – A Norfolk, Massachusetts man is accused of trying to kill his ex-wife with an ax, before setting their house on fire. All this after she told him it was time for him to move out.

When police arrived they found 71 year old Allen Stotts in the driveway holding an ax. He allegedly told officers he tried to kill his ex-wife and set the house on fire.

Neighbors are shocked at the violence on the quiet street.

According to the police report, the couple had a fight and Stotts brought a gas can and ax into the home. The victim first tried to hide in the bathroom, but then smoke appeared under the door. She ran out the back, where Stotts told police he swung the ax and missed her. The victim stopped a passing motorist, who let her hide in the car till police arrived.

According to the police report, the victim filed for divorce in December after 31 years, but the couple still lived together. On Wednesday, Stott’s wife told him he had to leave, which allegedly sparked the attack.

He told investigators: “Something kept telling me this is the only way you’ll get back at her.”

Stotts was arrested and charged with attempted homicide, arson of a dwelling, intimidation of a witness, assault with a dangerous weapon, and malicious destruction.

The judge has requested a competency hearing for Stotts before an arraignment in district court.