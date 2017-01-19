Ludlow community fights to keep Iron Duke Brewing open

Ludlow, Mass. (WWLP) – Iron Duke Brewing Company is fighting to keep its brewery open, and they’re gaining a lot of support from the community.

Iron Duke opened back in 2014, after co-owners Mike Marcoux and Nick Morin started it from the ground up. “We would do our day jobs, come here at night. God Bless our wives,” Marcoux told 22News. “It’s funny. We say it all the time. We are literally living the dream.”

However that dream could soon be coming to an end. The Brewrey’s located in the Old Ludlow Mills Complex; Marcoux said the owner of the property, WestMass Area Development, sent them a letter of default at the end of December, and they expect an eviction notice to follow.

“God it took us a year and a half to build this, we did it with our own hands, so for us to leave sounds awful,” Marcoux said.

Iron Duke used to have food trucks, live bands and had filed paper work to expand. The town approved it, but they said WestMass shut them down. An adjoining room inside the brewery’s building would allow them to expand from their current 3,000 feet, to 6,000 square feet.

Although Marcoux said the property owners won’t let them rent it, even though it’s vacant. “We have three years 10 months or so still on our lease. If we’re not able to [operate here], our next step is to find another place where we can grow and hopefully find our forever home.”

22News left several messages for WestMass but they haven’t returned our calls.

Ludlow residents started a petition to keep the brewery open. It has more than 3,000 signatures.