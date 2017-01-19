Judge not inclined to delay Aaron Hernandez murder trial

BOSTON (AP) — A judge presiding over the double murder case against former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez says he’s not inclined to delay the trial, scheduled to begin next month.

Hernandez’ lawyers sought a delay Thursday among several other motions during a hearing in Suffolk Superior Court.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to killing two men in 2012. Prosecutors say he followed the men and opened fire on their car at a stop light after one of them accidentally bumped into him at a nightclub and spilled his drink.

Hernandez’ attorney Jose Baez says the defense is working around the clock but “simply can’t keep up” with evidence being turned over by prosecutors.

The judge took the defense motions under advisement.

Hernandez is serving a life sentence in a 2013 killing.

