How dry we still are! No end to extreme drought in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts has seen its share of rain and snow over the past couple of months, but drought conditions remain virtually unchanged in the area. In fact, the latest survey from the United States Drought Monitor shows most of Hampden County, southern portions of Hampshire County, and far southeastern Berkshire County remain in an “extreme drought.”

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin says that recent wet weather simply has not been enough to alleviate drought conditions. So far, we are at our average level for precipitation for January (though there has been more rain than snow), but we would have to be above that average before conditions can really change for the better. In December, we actually had slightly below-average precipitation for the month.

Overall, drought conditions have improved somewhat statewide over the past month. Though it persists in the lower Pioneer Valley, a large swath of the state had been under extreme drought until recently. Many of those areas are now under “severe drought,” which is a less dire condition. Northern Berkshire County as well as northern and western portions of Franklin County are now under a “moderate drought,” which is a level below that.