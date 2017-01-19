Holyoke working to address safety concerns in city apartment buildings

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – In the last two weeks, electrical problems have caused two fires in the City of Holyoke that left three people dead and forced 80 people to find someplace else to stay.

“Holyoke has some serious problems.” Holyoke Fire Lt. Chad Cunningham told 22News the Holyoke Fire Department is understaffed. Lt. Cunningham, who is also the Fire Union President, said the fire department has lost 16 firefighters since 2014.

“It makes me worry about my safety and the public’s safety,” said Lt. Cunningham. “We’re going to fires with less men and women that we need on scene, and we’re having to do more work. More work puts more strain on us. We could have real tragedies.”

In two weeks, two apartment building fires caused by electrical problems claimed the lives of three people, and forced 36 families to find someplace else to live.

Lee Nieves of Holyoke said, “Owned by slumlords who don’t care about the people who are in there. All they want to do is get their rent and get out of there. They don’t care about fixing these apartments, or doing anything for anybody.”

According to Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, “I think it certainly makes a difference when you have landlords that own property here and are getting their paychecks by any means necessary, at the end of the month.” He said he’s working on regulations that could mandate alarm systems in older, large apartment buildings.

Holyoke City Councilor Dan Bresnahan, who is also the Chairman of the Public Safety Committee, said the additional funding requested by the fire department needs to be reviewed further.

He said the city needs to get Engine 6 back online, which was first taken offline in December of 2014, reinstated in early 2015, and then removed again in December of 2015. It will cost the city $300,000 to get Engine 6 back up and running.

Bresnahan said Holyoke is supposed to have five engines and two ladder trucks; they currently only have four. He said he’s looking to schedule a meeting between finance committee, the fire chief and Mayor Morse as soon as possible, to discuss where the money is going come from.

The budget was approved for 78 firefighters; six firefighters retired and the city currently has 72, so the budget does allow for six additional firefighters to be hired.

Bresnahan hopes by the next City Council meeting on February 7th, the committee will be able to vote on bringing Engine 6 back online.

He also said that the city hasn’t had a “brown out” in 20 years, which is when an engine is temporary taken off-line because of lack of man power.