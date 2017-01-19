Holyoke families left homeless by fire find new place to stay

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 11 families that were forced out of their homes because of a fire at an apartment building in Holyoke, Tuesday night, have a new place to stay Thursday night.

The future for these families looked uncertain earlier Thursday after the American Red Cross money ran out. The families had been staying, temporarily, in a hotel, but Thursday was their last day.

Residents gathered at the Holyoke War Memorial, as several community organizations worked to find them a place to stay.

One victim, Victoria Feliciano, told 22News she’d lost everything in the fire at 395 Main Street Tuesday night. She said, “Everything is damaged. Everything is burnt. My kid’s room also, well, a part of it. The rest of it is all soaked up. It stinks. It smells like smoke.”

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse said all of the families have been placed, and the landlord will be in court Friday, where a judge may appoint a receiver to take ownership of the building. Malfunctioning electrical outlets were blamed for the apartment building fire in Holyoke.