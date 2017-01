HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – High levels of carbon monoxide forced some people out of a Holyoke apartment building just after 5:00 Thursday morning.

Holyoke Deputy Fire Chief John Kafkewicz told 22News the boiler was shut down at the apartment on Oak Street because it wasn’t working properly. The building was evacuated and AMR checked out the residents.

People can’t return to their apartments there until the boiler is fixed.