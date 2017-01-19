Heating assistance dollars going further this year

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of western Massachusetts homeowners are receiving fuel assistance this winter.

The Valley Opportunity Council helps 16,000 clients in more than a dozen cities and towns in Hampden County, while the New England Farm Workers’ Council serves the city of Springfield.

The comparatively mild winter so far has allowed fuel assistance dollars to go further. Sonny Natal of Holyoke told 22News that he has now saved $500 so far this winter.

“They say it’s very warm in the daytime at the house, so we turn it up after it starts getting dark, like 4:00 or 5:00, and we keep it up at 72. The whole house stays warm, and the kids are okay for the evening,” Natal said.

The Valley Opportunity Council’s federal energy programs provide homeowners with $1,000 to heat with oil and $800 for clients heating with gas or electricity.