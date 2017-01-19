Warning: Don’t harass the giant alligator

(WFLA) – Chances are you have seen the amazing video of a breath-takingly big Florida alligator strolling past a group of tourists as they snap photos. Now crowds of people are flocking to Lakeland’s Circle B Bar Reserve to catch a glimpse of the massive creature.

Regulars of the Polk County reserve over the years have nicknamed the gator “Humpback.” “It’s huge, and when it roars the ground shakes. I mean, we were 100 yards away and it just shook everything,” said visitor Burks Oakley.

The newfound fame could come with a price. “We’re really nervous about people being foolish and doing things they shouldn’t do,” Director of Polk County Natural Resources Jeff Spence said.

The obsession with seeing and catching this creature on camera already has people behaving badly. “We’ve already had one individual that jumped off a viewing platform and ran back to a piece of land that was not a trail, so he could try to get a photograph of this gator. He was asked to leave,” Spence said.