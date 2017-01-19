Future of film tax credit uncertain in the next state’s budget

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – People who work in movie and television production are urging state lawmakers to keep the film tax credit in place. The incentive is meant to attract production companies to use Massachusetts locations for television and movies.

Industry workers argue the film tax credit creates hundreds of local jobs and business opportunities. Governor Charlie Baker tried to scale back the film tax credit last year, but the effort failed in the Legislature. Critics of the film tax credit argue that out-of-state interests reap most of the benefits, rather than the local production crew.

Worthington State Representative Stephen Kulik supports the film tax credit, but feels the tax structure could be reviewed. “The reason to do tax credits is that they generate more benefit than what they cost,” he explained. “So, if it’s proven and documented that the film tax credit does that, like any other tax credit, than it should be continued.”

Governor Baker hasn’t said whether he plans to do away with the film tax credit in this year’s budget.